Peace out Rainbow Trout: My last week of service.

My AmeriCorps service with MUCC is coming to an end this week. I’ve met a lot of wonderful and passionate people through On the Ground, outreach days and MUCC’s Out-of-Doors Youth Camp.

The OTG Program hosted 28 events this year during my term. It was extremely gratifying to help improve wildlife habitat across the state and seeing the impact that volunteers are making. My favorite events were the ones OTG hosted in the Upper Peninsula, any excuse to go to the UP makes me happy.

MUCC’s Out of Doors Youth Camp really helped expand my educational/teaching skills to youth interested in the great outdoors. Getting to teach my passion for birds and having others start to gain interest is a very heartwarming experience.

During slower days at the office, I expanded my writing skills and creative side as I created outreach materials. AmeriCorps also offered many elective trainings I was able to attend to expand my knowledge further to be a better conversationalist.

Thank you to all the volunteers, students, partners and MUCC staff who worked with me during this wild year. I have learned much from my AmeriCorps service term and will be serving for a second term at a different host site. I hope to see you all in the field again someday.