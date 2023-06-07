Fight4Fish: Win a Float, Charter or $500 gift card!

Without our fisheries and waterways — from the vast Great Lakes to hidden, forested creeks — Michigan’s identity would look much different. Help us continue to protect that identity and #Fight4Fish with your $35 or more entry.

Each $35 or more entry enters you into the drawing for one of four fish-tastic prizes:

Every $35 or more entry will also receive a Michigan Out-of-Doors subscription mailed to your home, and you will become a member of the nation’s largest statewide conservation organization, Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

Since our inception, MUCC has prioritized fisheries management and its importance to our membership. Over and over, our members have affirmed dedication to access, quality habitat, lower pollution and robust fisheries.

Whether it is ensuring natural vegetation is stable for fish habitat, removing dams that are causing increased water temperatures and a host of other problems, or keeping fish out of gill nets, MUCC is on the front lines fighting for our angling heritage and the future of our fisheries.