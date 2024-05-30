For Over 75 Years Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) Hosts Youth Camp Experience

[Chelsea, Michigan] – May 30, 2024 – For over 75 years, Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) has been at the forefront of offering Michigan youth an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonders of the great outdoors. MUCC proudly announces its annual Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp, with seven week-long summer adventures designed to cultivate a deep appreciation for nature among children aged 9-16.

Nestled in the heart of Michigan’s natural beauty, MUCC’s Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp takes place at the scenic Cedar Lake Outdoor Center near Chelsea in southeast Michigan. This idyllic location serves as the perfect backdrop for a transformative outdoor experience.

“At MUCC, we believe in instilling a love for nature in Michigan’s youth,” said Shannon Stover, Camp Director & Educator at MUCC. “Our Youth Camp is more than just a summer getaway; it’s an opportunity for children to connect with the environment, learn essential conservation values, and forge lifelong memories.”

The MUCC Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp residential program, spanning six days and five nights, offers a comprehensive array of outdoor activities tailored to engage and educate young campers. MUCC also offers two weeks of day camp opportunities for ages 6 and up. Since its inception in 1946, MUCC has proudly welcomed more than 59,000 children to its Youth Camp, providing them with hands-on experiences that foster a deep understanding of conservation principles and the natural world.

Campers at the MUCC Youth Camp will have the opportunity to participate in a diverse range of activities, including fishing, canoeing, swimming, hiking, forestry, wildlife identification, archery, and more. Moreover, the camp curriculum emphasizes safety and education, with campers learning basic firearms safety, earning hunter education certificates, and gaining insight into the importance of sound conservation practices.

“MUCC’s Youth Camp offers children the chance to explore, discover, and learn in an environment that celebrates Michigan’s rich outdoor heritage,” added Stover. “Through experiential learning and guided exploration, we aim to inspire the next generation of conservation leaders who will steward our precious natural resources for years to come.”

Registration for the 2024 MUCC Youth Camp is now open. Families interested in providing their children with this unforgettable outdoor experience are encouraged to visit the MUCC website at mucc.org/youthcamp or mucccamp.org for more information and to secure their spot.