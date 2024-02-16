Dust off your poles; Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend begins this Saturday, February 17.

Twice a year, all fishing license fees are waived for two days. Fish the open waters of the Great Lakes or enjoy a few of Michigan’s tens of thousands of inland lakes, rivers and streams.

While all fishing regulations still apply, any legal species of fish is fair game. All anglers, whether residents or out-of-state, are welcome to participate.

No Recreation Passport? No worries. Over the weekend, Recreation Passports will not be required to enter boating access sites or state parks.

Free Fishing Weekend presents a great opportunity for first-time anglers to get a taste of what Michigan’s waters have to offer, free of charge. It gives those who aren’t yet a part of the angling community a first-hand look at how diverse Michigan’s aquatic ecosystems are.

Additionally, Free Fishing Weekend exposes an otherwise non-fishing public to the great work done throughout the year by our Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fisheries Division.

With the right guidance, one angling excursion can be the difference between understanding the value of Michigan’s fisheries and natural resources and taking them for granted.

Mark your calendars: the next Free Fishing Weekend is scheduled for June 8 and 9 and held in conjunction with “Three-Free Weekend.” During this time, fishing, ORV (off-road vehicle) use, and entry to state parks and boating access sites will all be free of charge.

For more information on Free Fishing Weekend and “Three-Free” Weekend, check out the DNR’s page here.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.