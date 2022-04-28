Free Learn & Burn Event Offered to the Public

Join our friends at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute on June 4th for Learn & Burn!

When: 1pm-5pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022

Where: Pierce Cedar Creek Institute – 701 W Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058

RSVP on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2kVOdkZui

Drop-in to this free event between 1pm-5pm to participate in a live prescribed fire burning demonstration, as well as hourly door prizes, make-and-take seed planting, touch and learn with fire tools and gear, booths from local conservation organizations, presentation from Mitch Lettow from Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy on Oak Land Management and other interactive activities. Snacks and light refreshments will be available throughout the event.

This event is hosted by the Michigan Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) and Pierce Cedar Creek Institute (PCCI) with support from the White Oak Initiative grant and voluntary contributions.

This event is not a training. Anyone wanting to conduct fire on their own property is encouraged to get NWCG wildfire certifications and further training.

Questions about this event? Please contact Stephanie Diep (info@firecouncil.org) or Mary Parr (parrm@cedarcreekinstitute.org ).