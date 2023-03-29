Gain an EDGE over habitat loss by volunteering to improve edge habitat with On the Ground

Port Huron State Game Area (PHSGA) encompasses over 7,000 acres of land throughout Grant, Clyde, and Kimbal townships in St. Clair County. PHSGA provides diverse habitat types such as forests, grasslands, wetlands, and floodplains. Due to this diversity, PHSGA offers habitat for many game species such as deer, turkey, woodcock, and on occasion, ruffed grouse. Non-game species also make PHSGA their home. This area is also a wonderful location for birders looking for rare birds such as the Cerulean Warbler or Wood Thrush.

Within these diverse habitat types are “edge habitats.” Edge habitats exist where one habitat type meets another such as when a forest opens into a grassland. Edge habits are important to wildlife that require plants from two kinds of habitats to provide their food and cover needs such as ruffed grouse, quail, rabbit, fox, songbirds, etc. A great way to enhance these habitats is by introducing brush piles. Brush piles provide small mammals and birds with cover from predators, as well as a safe place to build nests and dens.

On the Ground is partnering with the RJ Lytle Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society/American Woodcock Society and the Michigan DNR in building brush piles and helping to enhance edge habitat within PHSGA. All necessary equipment, lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift will be provided to all registered volunteers.

Consider volunteering with us! If you want to register, please click HERE.

Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.