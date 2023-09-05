Gov. Whitmer announces new DNR Director

This morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of former lottery commissioner Scott Bowen as the new director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Bowen will fill a vacancy left by former director Dan Eichinger when he moved to the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy. Shannon Lott, who had been acting director, will remain with the DNR in a leadership role.

Bowen said his experience managing other state agencies will help him in his new role managing Michigan’s natural resources in a press release from the governor’s office.

“I’m excited to join the DNR team. It will be an honor to contribute a chapter to the agency’s long history of managing and protecting the natural and cultural resources that help define what it means to be from Michigan,” said Director Bowen. “I know how essential this work is to maintaining the state’s quality of life and economic vitality. My background in overseeing other state agencies and building relationships has provided valuable experience that I can draw on, and I’m eager to get to work.”

Michigan United Conservation Clubs Chief Executive Officer Amy Trotter said she looks forward to getting to know Bowen and better understand his goals for the department.

“Acting director Lott filled in as director tremendously while providing continuity and experience to the role. She will be missed as director, but we are excited to continue to work with her in the trenches on a range of conservation issues as the deputy director,” Trotter said. “MUCC looks forward to getting to know Director Bowen in the coming weeks and better understanding his vision for the department.”

Bowen previously served as the lottery commissioner under Governor’s Granholm and Snyder. Prior to serving as lottery commissioner, Bowen served as the director of the Office of the State Employer. He also served two terms on the Grand Rapids City Commission.

More information on Director Bowen can be found in Gov. Whitmer’s announcement HERE.