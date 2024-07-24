Gov. Whitmer signs MUCC supported legislation

On Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer signed 39 bills into law, including MUCC supported, and unanimously passed House Bill 5737.

HB 5737, sponsored by Rep. Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) with bipartisan support expands Michigan’s successful mentored youth hunting program to include children and adults with special needs, that are incapable of passing a written hunters safety test but can perform hunting tasks under the direct supervision of a hunting mentor.

“This legislation allows individuals with developmental disabilities to continue participating beyond the current age restrictions, protecting families’ ability to hunt and enjoy Michigan’s outdoors together. By refining these programs, we are ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to engage in our state’s cherished hunting traditions,” said Rep. Aiyash in a press release from Gov. Whitmer.

Passage of this bill was a team effort, and long overdue said Justin Tomei, Policy and Government Affairs Manager for MUCC.

“This law was the result of over a year of work from MUCC, our affiliate clubs that brought it to our attention, the DNR, and Rep. Aiyash and his staff,” said Tomei. “”The new opportunities these individuals will have will create countless memories for them and their families.”

About MUCC: Michigan United Conservation Club is the largest statewide conservation organization in the nation. Founded in 1937, our mission is to unite citizens to conserve, protect, and enhance Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage.

