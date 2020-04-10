Gov. Whitmer’s motorboat closure oversteps necessary precautions
Effective at midnight Friday, the use of motorized boats in Michigan will be prohibited per an Executive Order (EO) from the governor. This order extends to fishing from a boat with a gas or electric (trolling) motor affixed to it.
Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) was founded in 1937 on the principles of conservation and protecting scientific management from politics, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent decision to prohibit the use of motorized boats or similar watercraft statewide is not scientific, nor necessary.
When the first EOs were issued, the governor lauded and encouraged recreation in the outdoors as a safe haven for Michiganders’ physical and mental health.
MUCC has received numerous calls, emails and messages from Michigan anglers and recreationists since the announcement, said MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter.
“We have not protested the necessary closure at Tippy Dam because of anglers disobeying the orders for social distancing,” Trotter said. “However, this EO is using a hatchet where a scalpel was appropriate and necessary.”
While no communication was received in advance of this notice nor does EO 2020-42 specifically address this issue, the DNR states that “Non-motorized boating, such as canoeing, kayaking and sailing, falls within the outdoor activities permitted under the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Executive Order. However, the use of a motorboat, jet ski or similar watercraft is not permitted for the duration of the Executive Order, which is currently set to expire at 11:59 p.m. [on] April 30..”
In the announcement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), they wrote the DNR “has received many reports about the heavy use of boat launches across the state and the subsequent congregation of people at these launches in violation of social distancing requirements and in a manner that threatens public health.”
Alternatively, those boat launches individually could have been closed and the individuals violating social distancing ticketed. MUCC has contacted DNR leadership and will be drafting a letter of disapproval to the governor.
In only a few short hours, an outpouring of hopelessness has come from the angling community, many of whom are MUCC clubs and members. We want our clubs and our members to know that we hear you. And we are prepared to stand next to you when decisions are made that affect our collective way of life.
MUCC understands that spring brings walleye and steelhead into our rivers, bowfishing in the bayous and bays begins, and bass and bluegill start to become active on their beds. And we want to remind anglers that not abiding by the current law could mean longer restrictions on where and when you can fish.
As we look ahead to spring turkey season starting next Saturday, this precedent proves troublesome for anglers and hunters alike. We encourage those engaging in outdoor activities to stay close to home in their pursuit of the outdoors and practice safe social distancing during this time to prevent further closures of our public spaces.
Currently, it is against the law to be congregated with any individuals that do not reside within your household, and it is punishable by a civil fine of $1,000.
Contact: MUCC Public Information Officer Nick Green, ngreen@mucc.org
Total over reach. The Governor is a terrible leader and it shows more every day.
I think it’s a crock of dung. I just bought my new license do I get a extra month next year?
I’m very disappointed in her decision she is obviously motor boats if you’re going to close boating close all of it. I Personally don’t think a person out boating with a electric trolling motor is harming anyone. Shame on her
This is completely not called for no reason the American people needs to be stripped of there freedom rites over a virus what about cancer there’s is no cure for that a lot of people die from every year so I don’t understand why this has to be so different
I for one is tired of this governor and her anti hunting and fishing regimens. She has overstepped again the rights of the sports people of Michigan by implementing these rules against anyone except those who don’t use there “green new deal” . People will still line up to use the launch’s wether they use paddle boats sail boats we need to change this
This is an extensive overreach of our rights. I see that they waited until everyone renewed the fish licenses. Fishing is a large part of our balanced diet and this takes that out of the equation. Motors do not compromise safety of social distancing. If it is my boat on a lake I pay taxes to be able to use I should be able to fish.
Seems like some ragbagers are political, grinding a ax against Fishermen & women.
Last time I seen a sail boat, it was under power, outboard pushing it !
Pitiful small minded elected officials.
Remember in November people !
Boycotting license’s this year, no fishing, Deer, maybe then a little bit of Non-cents to the pinheads.
There are many court cases in various states establishing the constitutional right to free travel, including for pleasure, on navigable waterways.
The best fitting Federal Supreme Court case is Gibbons v. Ogden 1824, which establishes that the federal government retains control over navigable waterways when they are not contained completely within one state, or country. The Great Lakes and its connecting waterways fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government, and therefore no State can restrict free travel thereon.
Gretchen Whitmer’s order would restrict travel and commerce between Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and perhaps more that I am forgetting. This is clearly Unconstitutional. Boat launches and state land can be closed, I think, but the interstate waterway itself cannot be. It can be regulated, via boat registration, but not prohibited in any way ever.
What the hell is with Gretchen? First it was gas cans and now it’s motorboats?
You best be more careful, Governor! I think you are getting some bad advice!
She Bumped Her Head Hard !!! My Opinion !!!
Outraged I do not agree with this. I have a boat and have rights. Why is this getting stricter as we go. Had enough of this government dictatorship get her out of office
I have paid for my boat , liscense boat ramp fee and can’t use it when I want? Refund the damage then this is not our fault so stop treating us like it is. You take our money but give nothing that’s a disgrace
We don’t take cars away from everyone because of a few drunk drivers so why take away our fishing from a few bad apples. Ticket and fine the bad apples. Word will get out quickly!
When you ski you are 75 ft away. Idiots
Have been fishing solo for a couple weeks now. What part of social distancing does that violate?
And now it begins….
This is not a law. And you can not take my right away. I will be on my boat.
Time to recall her out office bot of them l
Let us know when we can fish with our wives again! I am a charter captain on Detroit River for walleyes and I understand not fishing with clients, but I keep my boat in my boat slip, and I have been fishing with my wife ONLY. Please get this changed back for us law biding fisherman. Thanks
Governor Whitmer has no clue the problems she is causing. Not just boating but stopping many other things that is devastating our economy. Greenhouses is one of many. They work from fall to now with no income and depend on sales in the spring for their yearly income. Roofers work outdoors in the fresh air. I could list many other activities that could go on that would not have much impact on spreading the virus.
Bought fifty dollars of licenses just a few days ago . Now they are saying we can not take our boat out to fish . This is not right
My boat is a marina in its boat slip. I’m several yards away from any other boat. No way I can be infecting anyone. I’m all alone. Staying safe. As long as we follow the rules of only being with whom is in your household.
Close the boat ramps that are being abused or have someone writing tickets.
I should be able to go boating and fish if I am following the CDC guide line.
I expect her to refund my fishing license fees, boat registration fees and kiss my rear!
What has happened to common sense? This order is an outrageous, and likely unconstitutional overreach by the governor. I can’t take a pontoon boat cruise around the lake with members of my household, or those that I know are now immune? Where is the benefit to society? I am willing to go along (voluntarily) with reasonable government recommendations at a time like this when public health is at stake. But I am an adult American citizen that is endowed by my creator with certain unalienable rights, and common sense. Soldiers are not required to carry out an illegal order, and citizens can not be expected to follow unlawful edicts from an out-of-control socialist Vice-presidential candidate trying to get noticed. I wonder whether law enforcement officers faced with this untenable situation will do what they know is right?
This is a bunch of BS . Overreach!!
I have been fishing every week alone. Not breaking any rules. Why am i being punished. I do vote though.
What in the hell does a boat with a motor have to do with the Covid 19. A person could fish alone or even one other person because I bet the boat is longer than 6 feet. This is not common sense this is a show of power. Some people feed their family with fishing and wildlife
What a bunch of crap. She needs to start thinking of the people instead of herself , and trying to look good. She is really gonna find herself on the losing end of her decisions. This is typical of politicians. All about them. She mist think bad press is better than no press. Not when it turns out to be that the people of the state of michigan do not like her and she will find out shortly. If she even cares. Which is doubtful.
Gov Whitmer thank god has made herself a one term Governor. She is a lousy state employee. She ran under the premise of fixing our roads and repealing the unfair and unjust tax of retired state employees pensions which we worked so hard for (27.5 years) in my case. Now she had overstepped her bounds by restricting the very reason many people live and thrive in Michigan for. The outdoor activities and being able to gather food and game off the land. Whitmer leaves pot and liquor stores open and closes golf courses where golfers could play and not come in contact with others thus damaging another business in our economy.
Now I can’t even get my pontoon out of storage even though they don’t touch it. They pull it out of the field with a tractor with a three point hitch and it was shrunk wrapped last fall before the virus. But I have to go 10 miles to get it.
So those in the DnR should stand up to this person in the governor’s office who is using this situation for personal agenda.dont ticket anyone.
Thank you for bringing our voice to the forefront. At a time when everyone is stressed, being able to enjoy Gods gift of nature was an avenue for relief. Please take a direct position and demand our freedom to take care of ourselves.
Thomas H. Pelletier
Continue the good and noble causes the MUCC stan for. We need to unite together. Strength in numbers.
Thank you for fighting the good fight Nick!!!
I believe the few who do not follow the social distancing should be ticketed and should not affect all of us, who do abide by the social distancing rules. Governor Whitmer do not punish all, for the few who violate your orders.
Purely an over step of her authority. I will be sure to remember this when it comes Time to purchase future hunting, fishing , or anything required by the state.
Typical overreacting by a governor trying impress Joe Biden for political reasons
Idc we pay our taxes buy our licenses its our right whatever stupid law they try to enforce that the legislature has the balls to write just because we ad people dont unite and fight im not a sheep i will fish like i always did tippy danm b.s. people closer in Walmart its a s are tactic and ive been through worse this is all a bunch of govt crap on the peopke without money or power
6ft rule, don’t come in same vehicle and let’s fish. I own a 26 ft boat and can fish with three guys and remain 6 ft
Thank you!
And for you to say not protesting tippy danm because disobeying is like saying we are like dogs on a leash protest it everything they try to tAKe away protest it its our rights and our country people with phobias stay home i wont! I fish i hunt take it away KILL ME!!
So are you ticketing the people in the grocery stores and Home Depot and menards ? Are you shutting them down for not following the social distancing rules ? Oh wait ! You say they are Essential … well so is outdoor life for the mental state of a lot of people.. just as Essential as food and gas and water!!! Your finding other ways to separate people in stores do the same at the docks !!!
This is an outrage! Socialism/Martial law without saying it aloud! How is it ok to use my canoe with my wife and kids or our kayaks which are 2 man water crafts but I’m not allowed to use my motorized boat that I make a $500 monthly payment on. Is (not my governor) as it seems to work with non trump supporters going to make my payments while she bans me the RIGHT to use my boat? This is beyond overstepping bounds to our state’s freedoms.
I drive to work every day I’m a service tech in and out of factories but i can’t go to the lake and fish this is not right Gretchen needs to go the dnr which we pay. Do not stand up for us either with out us there is no them man am I pissed
Thank You MUCC!!! I am a full time fishing guide and outfitter in the Manistee area and as you know we have not been able to guide since the 25th of March and I have came to grips with that but this no use of motor boats is absurd. Fishing is a way of life for a lot of us and this is how a lot of us forget about the worlds issues for a few hours and regain sanity. I do agree with the social distancing that needs to take place but I don’t see much of a issue with fishing in a motorized boat alone or with a family member that lives in the same household. If someone wants to break them laws well then I guess it will be an expensive day at the boat ramp for them individuals then. I don’t see any good coming out of this. Some like to hike, some like to canoe or kayak and some like to fish out of our motorized boats. Covid-19 is the real deal and I believe a lot of people need to take it more serious but I do think this change is a little drastic. I Pray for things to get back to somewhat normal here in the near future and for everyone to stay safe and healthy but I don’t see someone stopping at the gas station to fill up and get snacks and drinks for the day of hiking or canoeing much different than someone stopping to fuel up a boat. Any way thanks again for your help with this, Tight Lines and stay Healthy!!!
So does this mean we get a refund on our license?…I would think they would have to, I only fish steelhead and Walleye from a boat.. maybe we should all demand our money and see if that changes their minds
I live on a body of water. My own private dock.
You tell me I can’t use my boat! Let’s bring this to court. I do believe in the closure and enforcing
Social distancing. Please explain how this does not fall within the guidelines. You have to have fuel on a sailboat to get out from your slip! Use common sense.
This is heart breaking.
Hopefully Gov. Whitless will relax this so that opening of Walleye will still be do able?
The boating restrictions are completely unfair to people that own/rent private wells, have docks at their homes, or are actually following social distancing rules. If you can social distance at wall mart you can do it at a launch. For those that dont follow the rules issue tickets.
Sorry for the ones that live on lakes whose boats are already in the water. Way too much bull**** from this tyrannical governor!!
Will somebody give this govenor a lesson in goverening. What else is she going to do to this state. The problem is in Detroit, fix the problem. Think of it this way,you have lost the outdoor vote. Why don’t you just quit and find a job you are qualified for.
This makes no sense. Whether I’m launching a boat with or without a motor, a canoe, or a kayak, I’m using the same launch. This is borderline tyranny.
I go fishing all the time when I am not working. I am still working on Michigan roads and sewer repair and when I get out of work I love going fishing with my family or my self. I going out on the boat and fish to relax from every day life and stress from the road.. I think it’s wrong to take my boat away from me
Corona virus is NOT airborne. You cannot get it just by walking around. You get it from other humans that cough, sneeze or contact you. ALL! Outdoor activity should be encouraged as long as 6’ separates you from other people. Boating, jet skiing (I hate them lol) motorcycles, bicycling, 4 wheeling, side by sides, ultralighting, and riding in your car should all be allowed and ENCOURAGED.
Fishing puts food on the table for many people which makes it part of the essential list. You have to put gas in your car why can’t you put gas in your boat? This oversteps the line and has to be resolved immediately.
What about marina’s opening up so,boating season can start I own a 42 ft.sea ray am I and many others to sit out the entire season. We stand to lose thousands of money already paid out.Please let us enjoy our summer toys that have cost us so much.
What about a rowboat?
Us fishermen need help this is absolutely uncalled for and needs to stop now.
Ridiculous! Can’t even get outside and fish with my family? Who thought this one up? This is a family activity that should be able to take place as long as social distancing is followed. When are crowds in urban areas going to be fined.or perhaps arrested? now There’s a problem! But fishing? This is bull.
I just paid my $168.00 renewal for my watercraft registration. My fishing license has to be renewed April 1st. My house is 1 mile from my boat on the AuSable River, this took a lot of planning in my life as I am approaching 74. She has changed her mind 3 times on boating, if you think I want to take a non motorized boat on Lake Huron fishing you are nuts. As of now we cannot plant a garden, paint your house, or fish, but make sure you pay your taxes, register your vehicles, and vegetate, pretty hard to infect someone 6 miles offshore.
Easy she’s OUT !!!!!! .
Fish on my Fisher-Man Friends
Telling me I can’t fish in my boat alone because I have a motor on my boat is the most absurd thing I have ever heard! In a privet pond or even on a lake with privet launches! This seems more like, see what I can do then trying to help keep people safe. I can’t believe our govener would want people to think she is a power trip politician? If she cared for people she wouldn’t have these younger folks working in these stores where they are exposed all day long does that seem fair? If she is going to shut boats down with motors then why not look like a total power trip and stop cars and trucks with motors and shut everything down? This as rdiculas as telling me I can’t fish in my power boat by my self or with my family who I reside with. Please help justify this situation. Thank you
Larry Eggleston
This is getting rediculous. Taking too much enjoyment and relaxation people could benefit ftom during this stressful time. Gardening home improvement emjoying michigan waters. A bit too much.
That’s crazy out on a lake fishing by yourself and your going to pass on the virus. People been stuck in the house all winter and now this. When will the DNR stop being part of her political agenda.
Nick,
At this moment I am not part of any conservation club however if possible I would like some information on some. I am however a Michigan Fisherman and Hunter and I would like to say thank you for your post. It is nice to hear that you and your organization is looking out for the outdoorsman of this great state. If there is any way I may be able to help please let me know.
Thanks,
Ed Franklin
Sailboats take multiple people to operate. That’s legal but I can’t fish for walleye ,by myself, for my freezer. I live ON lake St Clair and can’t launch my boat, to keep behind my house, because they didn’t enforce the previous order.
I want a prorated refund on my boat registrations and my fishing license also.
As far as launches being crowded why can’t our dnr over see this ? As far as i am concerned this is going to far
I believe this order also violates our rights under Federal laws. Fishing and boating receive Federal funds and are SCOTUS affirmed rights on Navigable Water of the United States. State has management authority, but this goes way beyond managing the resource.
This act was made without any intelligent thought. If some fishermen were violating the distancing rules fkne them. Kayaks sailboats rowboats but no motorboats. Just wrong
Sad part of this order is it penalizes residents who live on a lake. We don’t travel, we don’t use the boat launch.
Why is this not safe. Many people rely on using the lake and watching others . It makes life more bearable during hard time. Ridiculous!!!
I fail to see how taking a boat out on the water to fish is not allowed, never have been on a boat with more then 5 people and been comfortable to fish, how is this not social distancing?
Wow this has gone way too far. Recall her shes not in touch with reality
Complete disregard for our civil liberties! A class action suit should be filed against the Governor! I have been fishing at the so called busy ramps and practiced safe distancing by waiting for a spot to launch and only bringing my special needs son. Why should I be punished and my civil liberties protect by the constitution be taken away!
I fish by myself on Muskegon river with my jet boat starting last a April!
This is not good. I am retired and do not have the ability to use a canoe for safety.
Please revise new law
I live on a lake and have a boat in front of my house. Seems crazy not to be able to use it to go fishing. I have launched hundreds of boats and I can easily use social Distance while doing so. Anglers need not be in a hurry to launch or be impatient with someone who is ahead of them and we can all remain safe. Have a blessed day. Thank You
All of this is crazy. Can’t be with any body unless you live with them. Well I am my parents transportation. How do you think they will get to the store. I will not put them on the bus. That is not safe for either of them. They are both high risk for this virus. My dad is even on oxygen.
This is not why I served in our country’s military . To be shackled to my house and stripped of my freedom This is unacceptable
In the times that I have been fishing during the social distancing there has been no violations of the law. As a matter of fact there has been a dnr officer and state police officer at the launch every time watching for violations. In my mind I think the sailboaters and kayak’s are more likely to in violation.
i was wondering if she has ever read the 14th amendment this is not right and something has to be done
I’ve read the entire executive order and I dont see anywhere in the 10 pages where it specifically says she is prohibiting the use of motor boats…..what is the exact quote from the actual order and what section is it in?
Is a row boat without a motor allowed?
I totally agree fishing doesn’t need to be stopped. It is a ridiculous stop order and needs to be reversed immediately.
When I read the new order I seen that one of statements to shutting down motorized boats and jet skis was because of all the extra activity at the gas pumps…. So why is ATV’s still allowed the run and even run the trails??? Next she has shut lawn and garden for those of us that like to plant our own food and crops so we know Exactly what was put on the vegetables and fruits A.k.a. herbicide… Why are the farmers still allowed to run??? If I can’t plant my own food I should not have to be made to buy theirs they should be at home as well on this lockdown!!!
Honestly, she is making all of her decisions based on politics, not the good of her state. She makes us all stay home, which I get, but if I’m stuck at home I need to do something, so we were working on our home. Now we can’t get paint, stain or many other things we need. Then add she threatening Doctors who want to prescribe a medicine that has shown it can help. She is over the top, and worried more about being vice president, than a good governor.
farmers. you… you think farming should stop?
Is the dnr going to refund are fishing and hunting license since we can’t use them where and how we’d like. Also we have passport plates on 2 vehicles bought in December and now they say they are not needed do we get a refund on the sleep
This latest order has nothing to do with public health or social distancing. It is all about Gov. Half whitt’s personal political ambitions. Pandering to the radical left amidst the pandemic by taking away basic freedoms . An experiment in government control focused against Us, the Hunters and Fisherman of this state. I can ride my bike and go for a walk, but can’t take my son (whose school she closed) fishing in a boat. I can stand in line for liquor and lottery tickets, but not to buy ammo. Get it yet? It’s called communism.
Careful what you put in writing Darrick Morley. Your governor sounds more unhinged than Gov Evers in WI – she appears to be a woman completely out of control and in a position of power to do and enforce epic levels of stupidity. Fear brings out irrational decisions when under qualified to lead. She should be removed from office :/
You can buy seeds & plants…utilizing online sales. Curbside pickups from retail establishments less than 50,000 sf. is another option.
So we shutdown boating but do nothing about the private small aircraft buzzing over our house all day today. They are in much closer contact than on an open boat. ?????
If my husband and I want to fishing and don’t need to buy gas why can’t we? Fish is food . We are in our house together so way can’t we be together in boat.
As long as we can get Liquor and Lottery…….I’m COOL!
We fish to bring food into our home and for fresh air. We only go with those in our home and take turns who goes. You are taking everything away from us.
This is wrong you can row a boat just like a canoe
Is the dnr going to refund are fishing and hunting license since we can’t use them where and how we’d like. Also we have passport plates on 2 vehicles bought in December and now they say they are not needed do we get a refund on the them
I live on private lake with my private lake access; assume this does not apply to local residents?
Why no electric trolling motors
This latest order has nothing to do with public health or social distancing. It is all about Gov. Half whit’s personal political ambitions. Pandering to the radical left amidst the pandemic by taking away basic freedoms . An experiment in government control focusedo against Us, the Hunters and Fisherman of this state. I can ride my bike and go for a walk, but can’t take my son (whose school she closed) fishing in a boat. I can stand in line for liquor and lottery tickets, but not to buy ammo. Get it yet? It’s called communism.
Because they want you to eat Chinese owned food to further kill off population just like this bio created weapon is doing
Time for this overreaching socialist
nitemare to be recalled, she is killing
Michigan in ways that no enemy of the state
ever dreamed of.
I have a bad shoulder ( repeatedly has been operated on with scars to prove it) which makes rowing difficult. Will I not be able to use my trolling motor? How does this make sense? It does not use fuel so I don’t have to go to gas stations. Which seems to be the intent of the law.
Our Michigan governor is non- essential … she has to go! It makes me sick we’re using Michigan tax dollars to pay her salary!
Let’s be sure of one thing she will not be voted in EVER AGAIN anywhere!
She belongs in prison!
This is like a mob on the loose with no cops around! She must be stopped
Will what going on now we can not fishing what next.we will be miss up if she run to be vice president. Some of us like doing or yards do in our gardens and doing I fishing and honey it we gonna keep her in office leaves it all worthwhile me worth if you become vice president at won’t be United States of the freedom anymore the be all be prisoners to her banana national ship Berta
I can see shutting down boat launches if people are not practicing social distancing; but what about the father (laid off) and son (out of school) who would like to spend time on the lake fishing while they actually have it. What about the recreational boaters who have boys behind their house who could enjoy the lake while having immediate family aboard.
This latest ban is over the top and will certainly cast doubt on the Governors decision making!
James Girardin I live in northern Michigan hopefully this nonsense will get us back to doing what we love to do
This is crazy one term Governor we will not forget, any law enforcement officers that enforce this are traitors to the people that pay their salaries. We will not forget.
I am a fisherman and I protest this no motorized boating… I have been wearing protective gloves to pump gas since this started .. so what’s the difference between that and boat gas.. and I own a 17 foot boat and usually only fish with one other guy .. so the 6 foot distancing comes into play… Governor this is extreme Fouleshness!!! In my opinion fishing to me is Peace of mind while supplying food for my table .. U obviously don’t fish so it’s Not important enough to u.. but it is to us… We understand that we need to follow some safety measures but let US do it without these crazy regulations … I’m just a voice in the crowd but it’s a Very Big Crowd!!
But it is okay for thousands of people per day to go grocery shopping with no masks or gloves on, no social distancing in the stores either….Why don’t they require protective wear to enter? So now we cannot enjoy our boat and lake because other people are not following social distancing rules and just plain being smart when they leave their homes.
I had already purchased my turkey license after a successful drawing for unit F at the beginning of March and was told I couldn’t change my license to down here where I live. I was planning on packing a day or 2 worth of food and a few 5 gal cans of fuel incase I need them for my truck. I have my own property and was going to set a tent up on my 220 acres. Not going to any public places along the way and hunting for the wknd alone away from anybody. Why is this not allowed? My passion is turkey hunting and I do it every year but now I cant at all? I am a essential worker and would like a wknd to get away from all of this and enjoy nature and all that the outdoors has to offer. I am disgusted by the Gov’s decision to take away our right to provide food for our families. This is was safer than going to the grocery store and harming nobody!
Good job to all the Dems. that elected the great governor we have. What a joke most of it i agree with but cannot plant our gardens or go fishing.
Just remember when its time to vote that Whitless is no good for Mich.
Not sure i understand, why a person cant use an electric motors.
Trips to the gas pump trips to the gas station trips to the bait store trips to the sporting goods store. Trips to the boat launch. And when you’re in the middle of the water and you have a problem or an accident and they have to call in the police and the DNR and they get exposed to the Coronavirus and die won’t you be glad you were had the chance to enjoy your boat ride.
Part of the reason is the farmers are smart enough to buy their seed ahead of time. So you want to go to the gas station before you go fishing. Don’t forget to stop at the bait store and the sporting goods store and the gas station. Don’t forget to stop at the boat launch. Please don’t take your cell phone with you as if there’s an emergency while you’re out on the water it is your own fault for being there. No DNR sheriff or ambulance should bother showing up for you. They don’t need to risk their lives getting the Coronavirus. If you don’t care enough about your life and your family’s lives they shouldn’t care about them either.
If she continues to go against the constitution she will be starting a revolution she wont be able to control
Once again government controls, taking a foot while it only needs to take an inch. How ridiculous not to be able to use a Motorcraft on the water with your family during these moments, Only to be reminded of authority overstepping their bounds through executive order without clear justifiable reasoning, once again.
If your grandmother is home alone for Easter and you are prohibited from seeing her and she passes this year just remember who stole your memory of her on her last Easter .
When is enough enough? It’s obvious that this govenor is abusing her power! The number of cases were declining daily, so it’s clear that what we were doing was working. Why not stay the course and stress social distancing? It’s time for the legislature to revoke, if possible, the power they granted her to make such draconian decrees! And NEVER FORGET what she has done with that power! NEVER again vote to extend her authority!
She should shut down the lottery, she seems to pick and choose with no logic. Obviously, the lottery makes to much money for her to shut that down.
I am a loyal Democrat and she has yet to show me anything for me to vote for her again. Including her possible VP run.
Kim Ellsworth