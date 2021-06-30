Great Volunteer Events in Sault Ste. Marie

MUCC’s On The Water program is coming to Sault Ste. Marie.

On Saturday, July 17, MUCC is partnering with the Bay Mills Indian Community for a trash clean-up event on Sugar Island. Volunteers are needed to help remove trash from two identified sites on the island. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 in the morning at the Sugar Island Ferry Mainland Dock, located right near Clyde’s Drive-in at 1425 Riverside Dr, Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783.

Following introductions and a description of the workday, volunteers will be boarding the Sugar Island Ferry to proceed to the worksites on the island. MUCC will be paying for the first 14 cars round trip ticket on the ferry. MUCC will also provide work gloves, buckets, trash bags, sunscreen, bug spray, trash grabbers and waders on a first-come, first-serve basis. A free lunch will be provided to all volunteers who register beforehand. There will also be a refillable water station, so please remember to bring your own reusable water bottle. Follow this link to register to participate in this unique event on Sugar Island!

If you are interested in an alternative event in Sault Ste. Marie, on Saturday, July 17, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education is hosting a shoreline clean-up in partnership with Algoma University, Waterwise, and Sault Ste. Marie Ontario. To register for their Shoreline Clean-up, you can follow this link to volunteer and clean up the St. Mary’s River. Both will events will be great opportunities to get outside and volunteer to improve aquatic habitat.