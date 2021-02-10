Serving with Michigan United Conservation Clubs as the Huron Pines AmeriCorps member, my favorite responsibility is working with the volunteers that come out to help with MUCC’s Field programs. This past Sunday, I was able to get outside and volunteer with the Parks and Recreation Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) at the Waterloo Recreation Area.

With the MDNR, Kelsey Dillon led a group of six volunteers out into the field as we used handsaws and loppers to remove and treat invasive species such as Autumn Olive and Buckthorn. Despite the low temperature, it was an excellent opportunity to get outside safely and do valuable conservation work. The Parks and Recreation Division has several events planned throughout the month of February. To view a calendar of these opportunities, follow this link. To register for the upcoming MUCC On The Ground events in March, follow this link.

Volunteers are critical to getting conservation work done in Michigan. Be sure to stay safe, wear a mask, and look into these opportunities to get out and improve habitat.