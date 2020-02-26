Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) wildlife habitat improvement program, the Michigan DNR, MI Birds, and the Shiawassee Flats Citizens and Hunters Association (SFCHA) this weekend at the Shiawassee River State Game Area in St. Charles. Volunteers will have the opportunity to place wood duck nest boxes in the Shiawassee River State Game Area and clean out old nest boxes to prepare the boxes for the upcoming nesting season. If there are nest boxes left over, volunteers will be allowed to take one home with them. This is a fun, educational opportunity for the whole family!

Please register for this event HERE.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress warmly in layers and proper winter gear, including water-resistant boots and ice cleats if available. Free lunch and t-shirts provided by MUCC. Meet at the St. Charles DNR Field Office at 225 E Spruce St, St Charles, MI 48655.