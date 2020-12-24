Happy Holidays from the On the Ground (OTG) program! Although 2020 was filled with its fair share of challenges, we still had a very impactful season when it comes to wildlife habitat improvement in Michigan. Thank you to the dedicated volunteers that have helped shape OTG into the award-winning program that it is. We are looking forward to returning to the field with fellow conservationists in 2021. Please monitor the OTG website or the OTG Facebook page for wildlife habitat improvement event registration information and general updates regarding the program.

Enjoy the peaceful winter season.