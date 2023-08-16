Help BEE-utify Kellogg Community College with On the Ground!

MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program will partner with Kellogg Community College (KCC) to improve pollinator habitat on campus by installing a native pollinator garden outside of the Davidson Building, and we need your help!

This project aims to engage students, faculty and members of the public in planting and mulching native shrubs and wildflowers to enhance pollinator habitat and beautify KCC’s campus. Some of the native species to be planted include Common Milkweed, Bee Balm and Black-eyed Susan. These native flowers are essential to a diverse community of pollinators such as bees, butterflies and songbirds.

Volunteers are needed on Wednesday, September 13 from 9 AM to noon. Volunteers will meet outside the main entrance to the Davidson Building on campus. Parking is available on-site. Volunteers will receive free lunch as well as an appreciation gift as thanks for helping improve wildlife habitat.

Please register to attend HERE. Hope to see you there!