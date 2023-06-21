Help Improve Upland Bird Habitat with On the Ground and Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Barry County

MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program will be collaborating once again with Pierce Cedar Creek Institute (PCCI) to improve wildlife habitat by planting native wildflower plugs on active restoration units on PCCI’s grounds.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, June 24, from 9am to noon. Please arrive 5-10 minutes early to sign-in.

In 2021, the Institute was awarded an Oak Ecosystem Restoration Grant in collaboration with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) with funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Wildlife Habitat Grant Program (WHGP). The upcoming plug planting project will support 24 acres of prairie restoration on the Institute’s property and the installation of native plant plugs will benefit wild turkey and other upland bird habitat.

Last year, OTG and PCCI partnered-up to help improve critical reptile habitat in Barry County. The invasive vegetation removal project helped improve habitat for reptiles such as the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake and the Eastern Box Turtle.

If you are interested in volunteering with OTG and PCCI, please view more details and register here HERE.

All necessary equipment will be provided and registered volunteers will receive free lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift.

Please contact AmeriCorps Engagement Specialist Tyler Lancaster at americorps@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.