Help Kick-Off MUCC’s Annual Convention Weekend by Volunteering for Wildlife with On the Ground

Join us in kicking-off MUCC’s Annual Convention by volunteering to remove woody invasives and create brush piles for game habitat at Edmore State Game Area (ESGA) on Friday, March 24, 2023.

With 3,697 acres, ESGA offers habitat for ruffed grouse, cottontail rabbits, white-tailed deer, and American woodcock, among a variety of non-game species. ESGA offers a great opportunity for recreational opportunities involving these species, whether it be hunting, trapping, or viewing.

To help improve the habitat at this game area, volunteers will assist in removing woody invasive species such as Autumn Olive and create brush piles for wildlife habitat. Game species can utilize the brush piles for supplemental cover as they travel between habitats, shielding them from potential predators and inclement weather. These piles can also serve as nest and den locations. These brush piles may also serve as a great location for nests and dens.

This project will involve moderate physical activity including walking over uneven terrain and using non-powered hand tools like loppers and handsaws. All ages and skill levels are welcome to attend. Registered volunteers will also receive free lunch and an appreciation gift for their efforts!

For more details and to register, please visit our website: https://mucc.org/inspire_events/woody-invasive-vegetation-removal-and-brush-pile-building/

For questions about the OTG program, please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennnedy@mucc.org.