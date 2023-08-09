Volunteers needed to help remove invasive buckthorn with On The Ground in Kalamazoo County

MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program will be partnering once again with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) to improve wildlife habitat by removing invasive buckthorn from Gourdneck State Game Area.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, September 9 from 9am to noon. We ask that volunteers please arrive 5-10 minutes early to sign in.

This project is a continuation of previous buckthorn removal efforts at Gourdneck. On January 7, 2023 MUCC partnered with MDNR and the City of Portage to help restore two acres of prairie fen habitat. You can help keep this unique habitat healthy for Michigan’s rare reptiles like the Eastern Box Turtle and the Massasauga Rattlesnake.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring extra layers, reusable water bottles, work gloves, and a camp chair to use during lunchtime. Bottled water and snacks will be provided throughout the day. Our projects take place rain or shine, unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly. All necessary equipment will be provided and registered volunteers will receive free lunch and an appreciation gift for their efforts.

For more details and volunteer registration, click HERE.

Please contact AmeriCorps Engagement Specialist Tyler Lancaster at americorps@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.