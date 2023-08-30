Help Remove Invasive Buckthorn with On the Ground Next Weekend in Kalamazoo County!

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, OTG will be co-hosting a stewardship work day with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the City of Portage Parks and Recreation Department at Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County. Our goal is to remove invasive buckthorn from a unique prairie fen habitat.

Invasive buckthorn is a woody shrub that has spread rapidly throughout Michigan. Common buckthorn is native to Europe and Western Asia and was introduced as an ornamental plant in the 1800s. Birds and other wildlife are attracted to their berries, which are eaten and distributed wide and far through their seeds. Common buckthorn blooms early in the season allowing it to outcompete our native species and affecting sensitive habitats such as the prairie fen. The most distinguishing feature of this buckthorn is the pointed spines at the tip of their twigs.

Please find more event details, meeting location, and volunteer registration HERE.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring extra layers, reusable water bottles, work gloves, and a camp chair to use during lunchtime. Bottled water and snacks will be provided throughout the day. These projects will take place rain or shine unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

Please contact MUCC AmeriCorps member Tyler Lancaster at americorps@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.