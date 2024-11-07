Hunter Education Preparedness

As we are getting closer to Michigan’s firearm deer season next week, make sure you are up to date on all regulations to stay safe. If you need to buy a license, they can be purchased through eLicense, a DNR customer service center, or a license retailer. Anyone who plans on hunting should practice basic safety to keep yourself and anyone around you safe. Hunter safety education is a valuable tool provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to teach safe practices to hunters of all ages.

Who needs Hunter Education?

In Michigan, anyone born after January 1, 1960, is required to take a hunter safety course to buy a license and hunt. There is currently no minimum age requirement to take the course, and you do not need to be a resident of the state.

How to Find a Hunter Education Course

Find Michigan’s Hunter Safety Courses HERE where you can sign up for courses, field days, and view hunting laws. Multiple modalities are now offered including the traditional classroom, online course, interactive online course, and take home study course each with an additional in-person field day.

Michigan Laws

The state of Michigan has various hunting regulations to abide by with the interest of keeping everyone safe. Be sure to read the hunters digest for the season you are participating in to find regulations like shooting hours, equipment and weapon regulations, and other important safety topics.

Equipment

To ensure the safety and visibility of individuals, various laws are put in place by the state regarding hunting. During firearm season, it is required to wear an orange outer layer that is visible 360 degrees around a person. If camouflaged orange is worn, it must be no less than 50% orange. However, if hunting with archery equipment outside of firearm season, orange is not a requirement.

If you elect to use elevated platforms like tree stands while hunting, they must be portable and can only be installed between September 1 and March 1. Ground blinds and elevated platforms should be labeled with your name and address, driver’s license number, or DNR Sportscard. Keep in mind, it is considered unlawful to penetrate tree bark with screws, nails, or bolts to secure a stand or install attachments. Additionally, limbs cannot be cut to be used to construct a blind or improve visibility.

Weapons

Equipment restrictions are in place for both archery and firearm hunting in Michigan and can be dependent on location. When hunting archery, arrows and bolts need to be a minimum of 14 inches long with a broadhead at least 7/8 inches wide. For season dates and crossbow restrictions, visit the Michigan DNR equipment regulations page.

In contrast, hunting with firearms has more location-specific regulations than the archery requirements. If hunting north of the limited firearm boundary, it is legal to hunt deer during firearm season with any caliber except .22 caliber or smaller rimfire. While hunting south of the limited firearm boundary, there are several regulations regarding the size and type of firearm that is allowed when hunting. No more than six shells can be in the barrel and magazine combined in a semi-automatic shotgun or rifle. Firearms must be unloaded during transportation and arrows should be quivered.

Tracking

If a deer is shot and runs to other private land, the hunter must ask for the landowner’s written or verbal permission before tracking and harvesting the deer. If the deer is pursued without permission, a conservation officer may be involved, and the individual would be subject to prosecution for trespassing.

Tree Stand Safety

When using a tree stand to hunt, there can be a lot of room for error. Before using tree stand equipment, inspect straps and chains for wear, fatigue, weak spots, or missing pieces. For safety in the stand, identify and utilize the fall-arrest system on your tree stand while observing the environmental conditions. When looking to install a stand, scout the area early to identify dead or dying trees to decrease safety risks. Utilize a lifeline when climbing in or out of a tree stand and a haul line for equipment transport to ensure 3 points of contact at all times.

Scouting

OnX memberships are helpful when scouting as it shows property boundaries and leaf-off imagery. If you are a member of MUCC, you will receive a free 1-month elite membership along with several other partner discounts. Sign up to become a new member of MUCC to receive a free 3-month elite trial.

In planning ahead, speak to adjacent landowners before hunting season to build a relationship in case tracking is needed. If the adjacent private land does not have a house, you can use the OnX app to identify the landowner. Scouting the area you intend to hunt can also reveal wildlife activity like game trails, scat evidence, or tree scrapes. It is important to know the landscape you hunt to ensure safety when going out in the dark or tracking. Best scouting practice includes visiting the intended hunting area early in the year and before going out for the season.

Emergency Planning

Preparing an emergency response plan is essential before going into the woods. Try to plan for no cell service in the area, even if you know there is usually service. Whenever possible, hunt with a partner and know their location to prevent accidents. Always tell at least one person where you are going to hunt and when you plan to return. Additionally, keep a charged cell phone and two-way radio device accessible when hunting for communication. Maintain an emergency first aid kit and make note of the contact information and location of the nearest hospital. In any case, be able to positively identify your target before taking a shot and follow appropriate hunting light guidelines. You can also change your voicemail describing your location to notify anyone that calls you, even after your phone dies.

More Information

For more details on the Michigan DNR hunting regulations, visit HERE for the table of contents page. For more information on the Hunter Safety Certificate, visit the Michigan DNR site HERE.