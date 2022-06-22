Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund Opportunity

Healthy freshwater watersheds are vital to the quality of life for people, wildlife, recreation and our economy. Since 2002, the Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund through its annual grant-making program has supported the important work of groups to enhance the water quality throughout the Muskegon River Watershed.

Celebrating its 20th year of providing funds to restore and enhance the Muskegon River watershed, Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund is again accepting applications for grant funding. In 2020, MUCC was the recipient of one of these grants. The funds were used by the On the Water Program in partnership with Newaygo County Parks to hold a river clean-up through August 2020.

This activity provided a way for volunteers to give back to the watershed and also was a safe way to get outside during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Throughout the clean-up, more than 1,880 pounds of litter were removed by 106 volunteers. If your organization or local club would like to make a similar impact or has other ideas on conservation efforts to go towards the Muskegon River Watershed your window is open.

Oversight of the grant is supported by the Fremont Community Foundation with funds provided by BlueTriton Brands and Ice Mountain. Details on how to apply are below.

Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund Grant Application Details

Filing of online grant applications may be made by visiting the website

at: facommunityfoundation.org/icemountain

Applications are due by July 15, 2022

Grant applications are welcome for watershed conservation, enhancement, or restoration projects of all sizes

The fund provides up to approximately $50,000 annually, with individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000

Grant recipients will be announced and notified by the end of the year 2022

Funds will be distributed in early 2023

Grants support a diversity of projects built around three pillars- Conservation, Enhancement and Restoration.

To Apply: facommunityfoundation.org/icemountain