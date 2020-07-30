With more than 3,000 volunteers and more than 150 wildlife habitat improvement projects completed, the On the Ground (OTG) program has impacted wildlife habitat on public land throughout Michigan over the past eight years. As we look back and review the past eight field seasons, we are compiling data and reports to build a comprehensive picture of the OTG program’s impact and success.

One component we would like to include in the report is testimonials from previous OTG volunteers that explain why they choose to volunteer with the OTG program and why they think the program is valuable or important. Comments and testimonials can be as short or as long as you would like, and should be sent via email to the email address provided below.

Some questions to consider when writing your testimonial include:

Why did you volunteer with the OTG program? What value did you see in the habitat improvement event(s) you attended? What did you enjoy about the event(s) you attended? What do Michigan’s natural resources mean to you? Why do you think volunteer programs like OTG are important when it comes to the health of Michigan’s public lands and wildlife?

We appreciate each of the conservationists that have joined us in the field improving habitat for Michigan wildlife. With your testimonials, we hope to capture the unique and positive experience the OTG program provides for volunteers and the impact it has on wildlife habitat.

If you’ve participated in OTG and would like to comment on the program and what it means to you, please send your comments to MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org. Additionally, if you would like to learn more about the OTG program, please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground or facebook.com/muccotg.