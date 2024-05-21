Introducing the First MUCC West-Side Charity Shoot: Uniting Conservation and Community!

Grand Haven, MI — May 21, 2024 — Prepare to take aim for conservation at the inaugural MUCC West-Side Charity Shoot, Friday, June 21, 2024, at the scenic North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club in Grand Haven, MI.

This exciting new sporting clay fundraising event promises a day of camaraderie, competition, and conservation, welcoming shooters of all skill levels to join forces in support of Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage.

“For over 20 years, we’ve taken great pride in hosting a Charity Shoot on the East Side,” said Steve Windom, Director of Development at Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC). “In 2024, we’re thrilled to expand this impactful program to the West Side.”

“The launch of the inaugural MUCC west-side Charity Shoot marks an important milestone in our commitment to conservation and community engagement,” said Windom. “Through this event, we aim to raise important funds to conserve, protect and defend Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage while building a sense of solidarity among outdoor enthusiasts.”

Funds raised at the West Side Charity Shoot will directly support MUCC’s mission of uniting citizens to conserve, protect and enhance Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage. Proceeds will go towards MUCC’s four pillars; advocacy, education, habitat and communication. It is events like this that have allowed MUCC to grow into the nation’s largest, most successful, statewide conservation organization.

The inaugural MUCC West Side Charity Shoot invites shooters to experience the thrill of sporting clays while making a meaningful impact. Participants will enjoy lunch, refreshments, ear plugs, safety glasses, and ammo—all included in the registration fee. Exciting awards will be presented to the top individual and team performers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

No shotgun? No problem! MUCC will have shotguns available for use, and their experienced staff and trained professionals will provide guidance and support to anyone new to shooting sporting clays.

Registration is now open! To secure your spot at this inaugural event and support conservation efforts across Michigan, visit https://mucc.org/shoot.

Join us for a day of shooting for conservation at the inaugural MUCC west-side Charity Shoot. Together, let’s make a difference in preserving Michigan’s natural beauty for generations to come.