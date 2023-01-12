January NRC Recap

Commissioners had no items up for action at the first Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting of 2023.

Acting Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Director Shannon Lott had a trio of action items from the December meeting in front of her.

First is the Prairie River Stream Temperature Redesignation Management Area, which would change the designation of the waterbody to a coldwater stream. Director Lott stated that she will not be signing the order at this time as determinations on actual withdrawal quantities need to be determined by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The other two action items for the director, Fisheries Order 216.23 and Wildlife Conservation Order No. 1 of 2023, were both signed by the director.

There were four land transactions on the agenda. Michigan United Conservation Clubs reviews all transactions exceeding 80 acres, none of which met that threshold.

Under new business for Director Lott was Land Use Order of the Director Amendment No. 1 of 2023, which is the forest road inventory statewide proposed changes. This item will be up for action at the February meeting.

The Fisheries Committee saw a presentation from Dr. Seth Herbst on aquatic invasive species, and the committee of the whole received the Director’s comments on the Prairie River redesignation, a presentation on 2023 Forest Road Inventory, as well as Elk Season results from DNR Deer and Elk specialist Chad Stewart. Lastly, commissioners got a multi-division presentation on DNR Management for Climate Impacts.

The February meeting will be held on Thursday, February 9, at Lansing Community College.

