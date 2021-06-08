Join MUCC for a Day of Busting Clays and Supporting Youth Conservation Education

MUCC is back to host its annual Michigan Out-of-Doors (MOOD) Youth Camp Charity Shoot on Friday, August 13 at Multi-Lakes Conservation Association in Commerce Charter Twp.

The funds raised at this event will help us to educate and foster the next generation of conservation stewards at our Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp in Chelsea. Since 1946, the MOOD Youth Camp has instilled values of conservation and natural resources stewardship in more than 58,000 youth.

Aside from generous donations, the charity shoot is the camp’s largest source of fundraising. Funds raised will help to ensure that the facilities at Cedar Lake Outdoor Center are being updated and maintained so that the next generation of conservationists are able to spread the message of conservation to their cohorts. Due to COVID-19, MUCC decided to close down camp for the 2020 season. It was a decision made in the best interest of our campers and staff. Our generous sponsors from 2020 helped to fund our camp to-go program.

The funds raised at last year’s event have been used to help prepare and operate our day camp program. We will be hosting more than 200 campers this year — teaching hands-on skills like archery, fishing and kayaking. Your sponsorship and participation in this year’s event will help to ensure our youth camp can continue educating the next generation of conservationists and continue our work of educating youth in the offseason of camp.

The proceeds raised at this event will be dedicated to camp infrastructure upgrades and ensuring that our staff is able to educate youth during camp’s offseason. Last year, $17,000 was raised for camp. This year, we have a goal of raising $20,000, and we need your help.

Please visit the charity shoot webpage for more information. Here you will find information on how to register and/or submit your sponsorship. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us accomplish our mission.

If you are looking to support conservation and spend a Friday afternoon breaking clay pigeons, this is the event for you! Come tune-up for duck, grouse and woodcock season or just enjoy spending the afternoon with friends and fellow conservationists. See you then!

If you have any questions, please contact MUCC Policy Coordinator Ian FitzGerald at ifitzgerald@mucc.org.

Since 1937, MUCC has united citizens to conserve, protect and enhance Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage – and we do so from Lansing to Washington D.C. Please join us today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC