Join MUCC and Steelhead Manifesto at the Annual Manistee River Clean-Up in July

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, MUCC’s On the Ground program will be partnering with Steelhead Manifesto for the annual clean-up of the Manistee River. The clean-up will begin at 9am, and volunteers will meet at the High Bridge Boat Launch at 4311 N High Bridge Rd, Brethren, MI 49619. Most attendees will gather at the boat launch to sign-in and then head out on the water by boat to clean-up various locations along the river.

MUCC will provide work gloves, trash grabbers and trash bags for volunteers to use as they cover large stretches of the river and remove garbage to improve the aquatic ecosystem of the Manistee River. The Manistee River is one of Michigan’s Wild and Scenic Rivers and a very popular river for Michigan anglers, paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts.

MUCC will provide thank you gifts and a free lunch for all registered volunteers. Lunch will be provided at 12pm at the High Bridge Boat Launch. Please register HERE for a fun day of volunteering on the Manistee River! If you have any questions about the event, please reach out to MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.