July 2024 NRC Recap

Commissioners adopted changes to deer regulations for 2024 at the July 11th Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting.

After over 20 amendments to Wildlife Conservation Order #6 of 2024 were debated, commissioners landed on an order with most changes taking effect in the 2024 season.

Among other changes for 2024, the commission adopted several amendments. Of the most notable changes, there are new expanded opportunities in January. The use of any legal firearm in zone 2 during muzzleloader season, and beginning in 2025 the youth and liberty hunt will be antlerless only.

No statewide antler point restrictions, hunters’ choice, or lower peninsula baiting legalizations were approved.

A more expansive summary of the 2024 regulation changes will come once a complete and accurate summation of the changes can be made.

After the flurry of amendments, the final order passed on a 5-1 vote.

Chair Baird assured Michigan hunters that this is not the closing chapter of deer regulations, and work on deer management will continue.

Michigan Deer and Elk specialist Chad Stewart presented department responses to the proposed deer regulations, and amendments.

Before the deer debate, there was a presentation on updates to the Brandon Road Lock and Dam project, and a pair of awards from the DNR.

The commission approved Wildlife Conservation Order #5 of 2024, which sets up a framework for voluntary use of electronic kill tags for the 2024 fall turkey season.

Wildlife Conservation Order #7 of 2024 was up for information and if adopted, changes the duck stamp regulations to follow modernized federal rules. This order will be up for action at the August meeting.

The August meeting is Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the Cadillac Place in Detroit.