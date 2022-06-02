June NRC Preview: Cormorant Control and Deer Harvest Reporting

Mandatory deer harvest reporting is up for action as a wildlife conservation order at the June Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday at 9 a.m at Lansing Community College West Campus, Rooms M119-121.

Wildlife Conservation Order #4 of 2022 would set up mandatory deer harvest reporting beginning with the 2022 whitetail deer season. For more detail on the order, please check out Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) preview for the May NRC meeting here.

This will be the first NRC meeting with new Chair Tom Baird. MUCC thanks past NRC Chair Carol Rose for her leadership as well as honest and transparent approach to chairing the commission.

Commissioner Rose chaired the commission with poise and grace as the meetings transitioned to a virtual format during the pandemic. MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter said Carol’s willingness to hear all views but keep the discussion centered on scientific management is a vital trait to navigating the web of conservation policy..

“Carol has always been a passionate, forward-thinking friend to conservation and a fair and balanced partner to MUCC. I value her leadership, honesty and transparency during her time as chair,” Trotter said. “MUCC looks forward to working with the new chair, and I hope we can work together to enact science-based management decisions bettering our natural resources.”

Preceding the NRC Committee of the Whole will be the NRC Fisheries Committee. Gary Whelan, a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries biologist, will present on fish disease.

The NRC Wildlife Committee will receive a presentation from Randy Claramunt, DNR Lake Huron Basin Coordinator, on cormorant control.

The Director’s Report consists of the partners in conservation award being given to Paul and Melanie Mulder, presented by Andrea Stay, DNR Forest Resources Division.

Brian Frawley, DNR Wildlife Division will give a presentation on the 2021 Deer Harvest Survey Report. Lastly, commissioners will receive a legislative report packet.

Under new business, DNR Director Dan Eichinger will consider a new online oil and gas lease auction. There are two land transactions on the agenda, too. MUCC only takes a position on transactions exceeding 80 acres — neither transaction meets that threshold. There are no new NRC orders for information.

Under old business, there are four land use director’s orders. A detailed breakdown of each can be found on MUCC’s May NRC preview here.

As always, MUCC will be streaming the entire meeting on our Facebook page. Headphones will provide the best audio experience.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully in perpetuity, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC .