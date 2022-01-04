Justin Tomei joins MUCC as new policy assistant

Howdy!

My name is Justin Tomei, and I am excited to join MUCC as the new policy assistant.

As a Traverse City native, I grew up hunting and fishing around Northern Michigan. Deer camp was always a place for me to make lasting memories with family and friends and continue the hunting traditions and heritage my family instilled in me. Running around the swamps of Kalkaska County, often disappearing from dusk until dawn with my friends and sisters, I always felt a strong connection to the outdoors.

Currently, I hunt white-tailed deer, turkeys and small game. And I look forward to trying my hand at waterfowl in the coming years. I also enjoy fishing for any species that Michigan has to offer.

I attended college at Grand Valley State University where I graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. At Grand Valley, I became very active in campaign politics and decided that would be my career path upon graduation.

I moved to Indianapolis in 2012 and ran state legislative races for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. After a very successful tenure at the chamber, my wife and I decided we wanted to start a family and moved back to the Grand Rapids area where we currently live with our daughter. As I shifted my career goals away from campaign politics, I searched for a way to apply my skills to my love for the outdoors and new interest in conservation, and the roles hunters and anglers play in it.

I look forward to working in my new role as the policy assistant at MUCC, and could not be happier to have a new career path where I get to work towards something I am so personally invested in. I want to ensure that my daughter will be able to make the same great memories I have from my childhood and continue the outdoors way of life that I love so much.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me at jtomei@mucc.org or 517.346.6488.