Kick Off the New Year By Helping Wildlife

What’s a better way to start the new year than helping improve wildlife habitat on public lands near you? Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) on January 13th and January 27th to help remove invasive vegetation to make room for native plants to grow.

The first OTG project will be held at Gourdneck State Game Area (SGA) in Kalamazoo County on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Volunteers are needed from 9 AM to 12 PM to help remove invasive woody vegetation like glossy buckthorn from an oak woodland/fen habitat. By restoring these habitat types, volunteers are directly impacting imperiled habitats used by rare reptile species, including eastern massasauga rattlesnakes and eastern box turtles.

The second OTG project will be held at Fort Custer Recreation Area in Kalamazoo County. Volunteers are needed on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 10 AM to 1 PM to help remove small trees and invasive shrubs that are encroaching in a prairie management area. This will give native plant species a chance to grow. Prairie’s provide valuable habitat for a variety of wildlife species.

All ages are welcome to attend and registered participants will receive free lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift. Gear will be provided.

Bring your enthusiasm for working outdoors. Closed-toed boots, a warm coat, and a hat are highly recommended. The projects will take place rain or shine unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

To register follow the link below and click on the event you would like to attend.

https://michiganunitedconservationclubs.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/michiganunitedconservationclubs/eventList.jsp?_gl=1*aebw64*_ga*OTUwNjQxMTcwLjE3MDE3MTg5ODQ.*_ga_3TCKK33NPD*MTcwMzA4ODU5Ni40MS4xLjE3MDMwOTAyOTYuMC4wLjA.&

Registration closes the day before the event. If you need to register after the closing date or have questions, contact MUCC Habitat Program and Partnerships Coordinator Sarah Scheitz at sscheitz@mucc.org