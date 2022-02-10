Kristina Kennedy Joins MUCC as New Habitat Volunteer Coordinator

Hello!

My name is Kristina Kennedy and I’m the new Habitat Volunteer Coordinator at Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin but spent many summer days exploring the Upper Peninsula and camping on Lake Superior in my family’s old pop-up camper. I always knew my passion for wildlife and the outdoors would lead me into a career in conservation. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology and a Certificate in Environmental Studies. My first field job was in the Ottawa National Forest in the western Upper Peninsula where I collected data on white-tailed deer survival in relation to multiple predator species and wintering habitat.

Since, I have held a variety of natural resource-related positions throughout the country including monitoring the movement of deer and elk and banding waterfowl in northern Idaho, combing musk ox in the Mat-Su Valley of Alaska, and leading surveys of protected raptor nests in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. I am excited to use my previous experience planning and executing field work to help the dedicated volunteers of MUCC’s On the Ground program improve wildlife habitat throughout the state of Michigan, and have fun while doing it!