Launched on April 2, 2020, this initiative has given individuals and families the opportunity to give back to their public lands while recreating outdoors and practicing social distancing. Many individuals have shared photographs and short stories about why they have chosen to participate in the effort, often citing a love of the resource, their unfavorable opinion of littering and the positive opportunity to give back to public land that they live near. State game areas, state forests, Grouse Enhanced Management Sites, access sites, wildlife management areas and wildlife viewing areas have all benefited from the stewardship efforts of Michiganders over the course of this initiative.

If you’re out recreating and enjoying the outdoors locally, the OTG program challenges you to leave your public land better than you found it. Take part in this fun and easy clean-up challenge and be entered to win a $50 Cabela’s gift card. Click HERE for details and guidelines. The challenge ends next Friday, May 1st! Winners are drawn on Tuesday, May 5th.

How to Enter to Win a $50 Cabela’s Gift Card

Take a photo (or multiple) of your public land clean-up efforts and the litter you remove.

Like the OTG Facebook page.

Share your photos and a brief explanation of why you participated and what public land you improved to the OTG Facebook page or via email to MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org.

Two winners will be randomly drawn on May 1, 2020. Winners will be announced via email and the OTG Facebook page on May 5, 2020.

Each winner will receive a $50 Cabela’s gift card.

Enjoy recreating responsibly and locally! Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org with any questions regarding this initiative.