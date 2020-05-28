Starting Monday, June 1, MUCC will be posting photos of Michigan flora and identification hints on their Instagram page to test their followers’ knowledge of Michigan plants. Every weekday for two weeks, photos of new plants will be posted alongside hints of what they may be. Followers are encouraged to put their answers or guesses in the comments section, and the correct answer will be posted the following day.

In an effort to encourage outdoor recreation and engagement, the MUCC field team has been creating new ways to reach Michiganders through digital platforms. The On the Ground (OTG) and On the Water (OTW) programs are typically out in the field this time of year improving terrestrial and aquatic habitats with volunteers across Michigan, but we have been unable to host events due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. Since March, we have hosted virtual public land clean-ups, a digital invasive species bingo game and a #responsiblerecreation photo contest. It has been uplifting to see the level of participation continue to grow in these efforts, and we hope to be able to return to the field for habitat improvement events soon.

If you would like to learn more about some of the plant species that reside in Michigan, follow @mucc1937 on Instagram and watch for our daily posts. Additionally, monitor the MUCC Instagram page for important updates about what our organization is accomplishing for natural resources in both the policy and habitat arenas.