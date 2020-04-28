Less than two weeks left to play MUCC’s On the Water Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game! This game ends on May 7!

All ages are welcome to participate in the Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game just please remember to abide by the Stay safe. Save lives. guidelines for the State of Michigan you can find them here.

So how do you play Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game? Below are some easy step by step instructions on how to play!

Download or print off the Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo card here Every time you find an invasive species out in nature mark it off on your bingo card Take a picture of the invasive species with a time stamp on the picture to prove that you found it in the month of April Once you have found all three in a row, submit your bingo card, pictures and home address( where you would like your OTW swag bag to be sent) to Emma Nehan enehan@mucc.org If your bingo card is correct you will receive an OTW swag bag!

This Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game started on April 7 2020 and goes until May 7 2020. Please remember to follow the Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives. guidelines for the State of Michigan while you are playing this game, you can find the guidelines here

Need some help id’ing Michigan invasive species? Check out the links below to get you started!