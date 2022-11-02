Local governments continue to oppose expansion of Camp Grayling

A groundswell of local support has been growing as a decision on the Camp Grayling land review could come at any time.

In June, the National Guard announced its intention to expand Camp Grayling’s current lease of 148,000 acres to 315,000 acres — more than doubling its existing footprint on public land. MUCC submitted its public comments at the end of August opposing the expansion.

County and township governments have continued passing resolutions across Northern Michigan in opposition to the expansion of the Camp Grayling lease. Eleven local government units across four Northern Michigan counties have expressed their opposition. Regional leaders are working to secure even more support from local governments.

The status of the expansion has not changed since the unofficial end of public comment around the Labor Day holiday.

The decision to proceed with a review lies solely in the hands of Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Director Dan Eichinger.

While the final decision on expansion approval is likely more than a year away, the first major step, approval or denial of the review, could come from Director Eichinger at any time.

The DNR has not provided much public comment to the media, refusing to comment on Michigan Out-of-Doors TV, who has aired a multi-part segment on the proposed expansion. The DNR has held public meetings in and around the area where the proposed expansion would occur. Some meetings had hundreds of attendees who overwhelmingly opposed the expansion.

While the decision is in the hands of the DNR, as we approach the election it is essential to ask local and state candidates their views on the expansion. A few basic questions include:

Are you aware of the 162,000 proposed expansion of the Camp Grayling lease that sits before the DNR Director right now?

What is your view on the militarization of Michigan’s public lands?

Will you join me in making a public statement opposing the militarization of public lands?

MUCC has posted a call to action on its website, creating a simple tool for Michigan residents to send emails to the DNR director, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and an individual’s state legislators.

MUCC opposes the expansion of Camp Grayling except in a national emergency, per a 1989 resolution (click here to read).

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully in perpetuity, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.