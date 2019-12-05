Mark Your Calendar for 2020 Chainsaw Safety Training

Written by Makhayla LaButte, MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator

In March 2020, MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program will once again host its annual chainsaw safety training. Please see below for dates, locations, and general class information.

These classes are designed for beginners wishing to improve their skills, and there is no sawyer certification provided.

Priority registration will be given to MUCC members and OTG volunteers. Become an MUCC member HERE.

This year, there will be two courses offered. One in the southern Lower Peninsula and one in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 at Rose Lake Shooting Range

at Rose Lake Shooting Range Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 at Grayling Nature Center

Each course is an entire weekend. The in-class instruction day will be Saturday, and the field/practice day will be Sunday. On Sunday, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in the field and practice their skills by felling, limbing and bucking trees. This day will also serve as an OTG project that will improve wildlife habitat on public land.

There are 25 seats open per class. Registration will open in early January 2020.

Please email Makhayla LaButte, MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator at mlabutte@mucc.org with any questions regarding the 2020 chainsaw safety course.