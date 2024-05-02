May 2024 NRC Preview

The May Natural Resources Commission (NRC) will receive a preliminary report from the Deer Management Initiative (DMI) at the May 9 meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme, beginning with coffee with commissioners at 8 a.m.

The DMI wrapped up with the conclusion of the UP DMI meetings in Marquette this week. The update will include a preliminary recap of events and recommendations, while the groups work on a full report for the June NRC meeting.

There are no new orders for information in front of the commission, and only one order is up for action.

Wildlife Conservation Order Amendment No. 4 of 2024, Falconry Regulations, keeps most season structures and regulations but adds merlin as a species that can be “taken under a general raptor capture permit and removing American goshawk (former name northern goshawk) from the list of species that can be taken under a limited raptor capture permit.”

There is one director item up for information. Land Use Order of the Director Amendment No. 3 of 2024 Forest Resources Division Management of State-Owned Lands – Stoddard’s Landing.

There are five land transactions up for the director, MUCC reviews all transactions exceeding 80 acres.

The Director’s report consists of a recognition of former commissioner Carol Rose, a presentation on the Land Use Order of the Director Amendment No. 3 of 2024, a presentation on cormorant management, the 2023 deer harvest survey report, and the DMI update.

Before the committee of the whole, the fisheries committee will see a pair of presentations. The first from Bob Stuber of the Michigan Hydro Relicensing Coalition, the second on the Boardman Ottaway River Reborn, a presentation on the dam removal effort in Michigan.

MUCC will be streaming the meeting on our Facebook page as technology allows.

