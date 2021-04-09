As the 2021 camp season draws closer, MUCC is happy to announce a new scholarship available to our campers this summer. In partnership with the Shea family of Brighton, we have created the Connor Shea Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will focus on getting kids to camp who have a connection to the military.

Connor Shea joined us at the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp in 2011. During his week spent with us, Connor discovered fishing and fell in love with it. After camp, his passion for fishing grew and he helped to start the Brighton High School Bass Fishing Club.

After graduating from High School Connor joined the military and served in the army where he achieved the rank of specialist. He completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning Georgia in December 2018. Upon completion of his basic and individual training, Specialist Shea joined Killer Troop, 2-11 Cavalry, National Training Center, at Fort Irwin California. While assigned to his unit, his duty positions included platoon radiotelephone operator (RTO), driver, gunner and Team Leader. Specialist Shea enjoyed live-fire exercises, training with his soldiers and the army way of life. Specialist Shea was an extremely proud member of the United States Army and a passionate leader of soldiers.

His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal. In November of 2020, Specialist Shea reenlisted to be reassigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was preparing for the promotion board for Sergeant, attending college, and preparing to submit his packet to attend the Special Forces Assessment Selection.

Unfortunately, Connor passed away in January of 2021. As a way to honor Connor and continue to share his passion, Connor’s parents and sisters decided to create a memorial fund in his name. They have graciously decided to collaborate with the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp and their fund has raised enough money to carry on Connors legacy for several years.

For 2021, the memorial fund will be sponsoring the full cost of camp for three campers. Applicants must be between the ages of 5-16 and have some sort of connection to a military member in their family. If you would like to apply, please reach out to camp director Max Bass for a link to the application, Max Bass at camp@mucc.org.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2021.