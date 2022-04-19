Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp is Hiring

Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp is returning to overnight programming in 2022 and will be hosting campers at the Cedar Lake Outdoor Center. Our camp is a unique experience creating opportunities that have life-changing impacts on the next generation of conservationists.

In addition to outdoor technical skills like hunting and fishing, campers learn teamwork, resiliency, problem-solving, critical thinking and independence in a safe and inclusive environment.

Our summer camp is only made possible through the work of our knowledgeable and dedicated staff members. All positions include a $1,000 sign-on bonus($200 on the first day of staff training and $800 upon completion of the season). Please share the information below with anyone who might be interested. Contact MUCC Camp Director Ashley Carmichael with any questions at acarmichael@mucc.org. You can also find more information at our camp website.

For 2022, We are still in need of several staff members to make this summer successful:

Waterfront Director- $450/week plus room and board

Our Waterfront Director oversees the lakefront for all activities, including swimming, boating and wading. They also establish a “buddy check” system, administer swim tests and provide safety training to our staff. Applicants must be 18, lifeguard certified and CPR/First Aid certified.

Range Officer-$425/week plus room and board

The Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp creates safe, responsible, ethical outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen. A range officer conveys these concepts to our campers and shows accountability. They also oversee the camp’s rifle and archery ranges and teach the Hunter Safety Education course. Applicants must be 18, CPR/First Aid certified (or able to obtain), and become a certified Hunter Safety Instructor.

Lead Chef- $425/week plus room and board

The Lead Chef must be at least 18 years of age and have knowledge of standards of food preparation, serving and kitchen procedures. Catering experience is preferred. Responsibilities include training kitchen staff, planning nutritionally-balanced meals (in accordance with state regulations and food licensing), preparing meals for 100 campers and staff, working with the Camp Health Director to respond to special dietary needs of participants and providing weekly menus.

Conservation Educator-$400/week plus room and board

Our conservation educators are the backbone of our summer camp program. They serve as traditional counselors with rotating cabin duty and lead activities for the campers. The role differs from a traditional counselor position in that conservation educators are expected to plan and lead their own environmental education lessons. Whether the campers are fishing by the lake, exploring the woods or learning to use radio telemetry equipment, there are lots of opportunities to bring your education and passion to camp. Applicants must be 18 and able to be CPR/First Aid certified.

To apply for any position, email a resume and three references to Ashley Carmichael at acarmichael@mucc.org.