MUCC invited to present mission, work to legislative committee

The nation’s largest statewide conservation organization was invited to present its conservation work to a Michigan House committee Thursday.

Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) Executive Director Amy Trotter and President Tim Muir Jr. presented to the House Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation (NETO) Committee.

Trotter has led the organization for five years and has worked for it for more than 15. Muir was elected vice president in 2020 and became president in 2022.

“MUCC’s nonpartisan nature presents unique opportunities for the organization to work through complicated and sticky policy situations,” Trotter said. “It’s important that legislators get to know us, our organization and what role hunters, anglers, trappers and shooters play in funding conservation.”

Trotter laid out several legislative priorities for this session: enact commercial guiding legislation, update and codify decades-old commercial fishing statute and secure the intent and integrity of Proposal G of 1996.

While much of the presentation focused on advocacy, MUCC’s award-winning habitat stewardship program, On the Ground, was highlighted. In the program’s 10 years, it has recruited 3,943 volunteers, improved 3,475 acres and accrued 17,129 volunteer hours.

Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp and MUCC’s education programs were introduced to legislators. More than 58,000 youth have come through the camp since its inception in 1946. Campers are hunter-safety certified and learn about ecology, riflery, paddling, watersheds, fishing, and much more.

This was Muir’s first time in front of a legislative committee, and he was proud to be in front of the committee in his role as president.

“Keeping an open line of dialogue with the legislature and especially the committees the organization works through is important for our membership and the mission,” Muir said. “Without these relationships, working towards common conservation goals would be hard to accomplish.”

You can view the 2023-2024 MUCC Legislative Briefing Book by clicking here.