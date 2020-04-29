While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people are realizing the benefit of getting outside to recreate as a healthy respite from the quarantine. As several of us already know, activities such as casting a line into our favorite lake, going out for a spring turkey hunt or going for a walk in the woods are excellent ways to practice social distancing.

It is critical right now that people continue to follow guidance consistent with Michigan’s current “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives” Executive Order. However, while you are getting some healthy outdoor exercise, Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) would like to see how people across our state are connecting with nature right now. That is why we are launching the #MUCCResponsibleRecreation photo contest. No matter how you enjoy the outdoors, now is a great opportunity to share your responsible recreational activities and be entered to win a $25 Meijer gift card.

To enter the contest, all you have to do is post a picture of your responsible recreation, either on Facebook or Instagram, and use the hashtag #MUCCresponsiblerecreation. The contest will run from Monday, May 4th through Monday, May 18th, and two winners will receive a $25 gift card to Meijer and a one year subscription to the Michigan Out-Of-Doors magazine. The winning photos will be selected by the MUCC Staff and posted on MUCC social media accounts following their selection.

We are hoping to see photos from all across the state, and see all ages and user groups enjoying this beautiful Michigan spring. Be sure to follow all COVID-19 public health guidelines when recreating, and we look forward to seeing some great photos of Michigan’s outdoor enthusiasts.