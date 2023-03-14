MUCC Participates in Annual Great Lakes Days D.C. Fly-in

Last week, Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) was in Washington D.C. as part of the Healing our Waters (HOW) Great Lakes Days.

Members from about 100 organizations from all eight Great Lakes States descended on the Capitol to discuss the importance of preserving and protecting our Great Lakes.

MUCC Policy Assistant Justin Tomei shared MUCC’s unique perspective on water quality

“In terms of each participant’s priorities it was a really diverse group,” Tomei said. “MUCC helped remind legislators that critters and fish rely on the Great Lakes and its watersheds as well as make valuable connections with members of Michigan’s Congressional delegation.”

The first day of the event was a day of training and networking. There were speakers from the Environmental Protection Agency and HOW leadership and breakout sessions for the small groups to plan the trips to congressional offices the next day.

As part of the event, attendees were invited to the Canadian embassy to celebrate the shared protections of the Great Lakes.

On Thursday, congressional visits began in earnest. Each state broke down into smaller groups and had meetings with various members of the congressional delegation from their state. These meetings proved extremely productive and included sharing insights at the federal level, specifically about funding, while bringing the importance of on-the-ground local stories to lawmakers.

Great Lakes Days is an annual event. Nearly 100 of the 175 HOW member groups were represented.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.