MUCC supported wake boat legislation introduced

MUCC-supported legislation regulating the use of wake boats was introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives.

House Bill 5532, sponsored by Rep. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo), sets a basic framework of where large wake-producing boats can operate without damaging lake ecology or lake bottom structure.

The legislation would require operating distances of at least 500 feet from shore and water depths of at least 20 feet when engaged in sport mode. Data shows these guidelines minimize the impact of the energy distributed to the lake from these vessels.

The legislation follows the best practices recommendations laid out in a 2023 Michigan DNR report on the effect of wake boats on aquatic habitat, and a University of Minnesota study conducted in 2022. The DNR report did not support a regulatory approach, but rather an educational and voluntary adoption of best practices.

The bill is awaiting a committee hearing in the House Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Committee.

