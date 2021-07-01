MUCC to Partner with Pierce Cedar Creek Institute for a Prairie Restoration Event this September

The public is invited to join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program and the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute (PCCI) as we remove woody vegetation to begin the process of restoring a prairie located on publicly accessible PCCI land in Hastings on Saturday, September 11, 2021. In order to prepare part of the prairie for a prescribed burn and other ecological restoration efforts, a hedgerow and surrounding woody shrubs need to be removed from a 5-acre field. This project will benefit a wide variety of native wildlife and pollinator species. Volunteers will use hand saws and loppers to cut and pile the woody brush, while chainsaws will be available as needed for larger vegetation requiring removal. All necessary equipment and PPE will be provided for this event, although volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves.

Click HERE to learn more about this event or to register.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but may end earlier depending on how quickly the project is completed. All registered volunteers will receive a free lunch and volunteer appreciation gift from MUCC. Please reach out to MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org with any questions regarding this project or the OTG program.