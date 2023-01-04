MUCC Welcomes New Camp Director
After a three-month search and narrowing the candidate pool down from 30 applicants to six interviewees, MUCC has selected and hired our new Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp Director. Please join us in welcoming Shannon Stover to the MUCC team. Read on to learn a little more about Shannon.
Hello, everyone, I am Shannon Stover, and I am lucky enough to be MUCC’s new Camp Director. I grew up in Mount Clemens, Michigan and will always call that my stomping grounds. From four years old through high school, I rode horses recreationally and competitively. Back then, if I could have lived in a barn, I would have. Alongside that, I have been hunting, camping and hiking with my family and friends and continue to do these as my favorite free time activities. I come from a family of veterans, hunting advocates and a workaholic (yeah, you, dad). I think that is where I get my spirit, sense of adventure and strength.
After high school, I attended Central Michigan University, where I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies with a double minor in Anthropology and Geography. I learned more about our planet, its inhabitants and how we all fit together in this puzzle we call Earth. From that, I only grew more connected and drawn toward the outdoors and nature.
For the past few years, I worked as a camp counselor in Elk Rapids, Michigan. Most recently, I worked as a Behavior Technician for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Throughout middle school and high school, I also worked at the daycare I called my second home as a kid. I have always worked in the outdoors or with kids, usually both
I am beyond excited and ready to begin my new role here at MUCC and the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp. This position is more than I could have ever wanted, and I am here to improve, help, and especially, have fun. I have so many ideas and goals that I will be working towards to benefit the education and atmosphere of the camp for its campers. I am looking forward to this year and more!
4 Comments
Welcome, Shannon! Hoping to be able to send you a handful of kids from Montmorency County this summer.
Welcome. My daughter is so excited to go to camp again this summer!
While I’m sad my kiddo aged out of being a camper after this past summer (and missing camp due to covid/living too far away to attend as a day camper/lack of a cook), I’m happy the camp has a new director who sounds motivated and focused on the kids! Best of luck to you!!!
Congratulations Shannon!!!
Thanks for teaching and mentoring our future sportspersons! Good Luck with your new position.