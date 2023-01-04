MUCC Welcomes New Camp Director

By Shaun Mckeon | January 4, 2023 |

After a three-month search and narrowing the candidate pool down from 30 applicants to six interviewees, MUCC has selected and hired our new Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp Director. Please join us in welcoming Shannon Stover to the MUCC team. Read on to learn a little more about Shannon.

Hello, everyone, I am Shannon Stover, and I am lucky enough to be MUCC’s new Camp Director. I grew up in Mount Clemens, Michigan and will always call that my stomping grounds. From four years old through high school, I rode horses recreationally and competitively. Back then, if I could have lived in a barn, I would have. Alongside that, I have been hunting, camping and hiking with my family and friends and continue to do these as my favorite free time activities. I come from a family of veterans, hunting advocates and a workaholic (yeah, you, dad). I think that is where I get my spirit, sense of adventure and strength.

After high school, I attended Central Michigan University, where I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies with a double minor in Anthropology and Geography. I learned more about our planet, its inhabitants and how we all fit together in this puzzle we call Earth. From that, I only grew more connected and drawn toward the outdoors and nature.

For the past few years, I worked as a camp counselor in Elk Rapids, Michigan. Most recently, I worked as a Behavior Technician for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Throughout middle school and high school, I also worked at the daycare I called my second home as a kid. I have always worked in the outdoors or with kids, usually both

I am beyond excited and ready to begin my new role here at MUCC and the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp. This position is more than I could have ever wanted, and I am here to improve, help, and especially, have fun. I have so many ideas and goals that I will be working towards to benefit the education and atmosphere of the camp for its campers. I am looking forward to this year and more!

Posted in Education and tagged

About Shaun Mckeon

4 Comments

  1. Carol Rose on January 5, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    Welcome, Shannon! Hoping to be able to send you a handful of kids from Montmorency County this summer.

    Reply
  2. Karyn Hoggard on January 5, 2023 at 3:22 pm

    Welcome. My daughter is so excited to go to camp again this summer!

    Reply
  3. Melissa Blume on January 5, 2023 at 3:23 pm

    While I’m sad my kiddo aged out of being a camper after this past summer (and missing camp due to covid/living too far away to attend as a day camper/lack of a cook), I’m happy the camp has a new director who sounds motivated and focused on the kids! Best of luck to you!!!

    Reply
  4. Mel Smith on January 7, 2023 at 12:50 am

    Congratulations Shannon!!!
    Thanks for teaching and mentoring our future sportspersons! Good Luck with your new position.

    Reply

Leave a Comment