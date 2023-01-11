MUCC Welcomes New Policy Intern

Hello! I’m Tess Bradley, MUCC’s new Policy Fellow. I was born and raised in Ludington, Michigan, and I’ve always loved nature and the outdoors. How could I not, with Lake Michigan in my backyard, countless trails to explore in the Ludington State Park, and rolling sand dunes all along the shoreline? I grew up with bird dogs, and when my dad hunted I loved to tag along. When we weren’t in the woods to hunt, hike, or camp, my family and I were at the beach or on the water. Getting exposed to these things at a young age certainly sparked my love for the outdoors. In more recent years, I’ve had the opportunity to travel and visit many national parks to hike and explore, and I hope to visit many more!

It was my love for nature and the environment that brought me to Michigan State University, where I am currently majoring in Environmental Studies and Sustainability. I am also working towards a minor in Environmental Social Science, and many of my classes are centered around nonprofit work and environmental law and policy.

At MSU, I am a part of the RISE program: The Residential Initiative on the Study of the Environment. RISE is a living-learning community where environmentally-focused students can network and learn. I’ve mentored RISE students in the past year, and also interned at the Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing, where I worked in the HunterPark greenhouse and led volunteer groups.

I am incredibly excited about my new position at MUCC. Getting hands-on experience with relevant conservation issues, learning more about the policy work done at MUCC, and networking with conservation–focused individuals are all things that I’m looking forward to gaining through this internship. It’s going to be a great semester!