My name is Joe Dewan and I am a member of the 2020 Huron Pines AmeriCorps program. I am very excited to be serving as the Engagement Specialist with Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC). I grew up in East Lansing, not far from the MUCC office, and as a kid had a passion for exploring the rivers, trails and campsites of the surrounding area.

I attended Michigan State University and throughout my college career was active with the MSU Outdoors Club, whose mission was dedicated to exploring the outdoors and instilling an appreciation of nature in college students. As a member of this club, I was able to organize trips and events to introduce students to some of my favorite outdoor activities. These are paddling, fishing, backpacking and trail running. I graduated from Michigan State in May of 2019 with a degree in Environmental Studies and Sustainability.

While I am not a hunter and my abilities as an angler are not extraordinary, I do love being outdoors and agree wholeheartedly with MUCC’s mission to unite citizens to protect and enhance Michigan’s natural resources. As the AmeriCorps member, I will assist with On the Ground (OTG) and the Water (OTW) projects as well as educational outreach events all across the state. I am excited to assist in this capacity because I am eager to learn more about terrestrial and aquatic habitat restoration and take a hands-on approach to conservation. I look forward to learning from many of the friendly members of the MUCC staff. I began learning on my first day in the MUCC office, as I was able to observe as Makhayla and Morgan taught me all about White-tailed deer jawbone