MUCC’s AmeriCorps Training: Building Young Professionals

Last week from June 6th to June 8th MUCC hosted a three-day elective training for AmeriCorps members, National Wild Turkey Federation interns and MUCC camp staff. The goal of the three-day training was to teach what being a conservation professional is all about. From different career pathways in natural resources to how crucial conservation-related policies are to our field. Three days of conservation goodness were in store for us.

The 1st day of the training focused on careers in natural resources with guest speakers speaking about their experiences in the natural resource field. Guest speakers were from MSU Extension, National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, and a DNR Park interpreter. Personally, this was extremely helpful to me to see how the speakers navigated their way into the conservation field. They provided helpful tips that my cohorts and I will use for our professional future.

The 2nd day focused on conservation policy and started with a presentation by MUCC’s policy team on the history of MUCC and its grassroots policy process. After the presentation, we visited the capital where we met with MUCC’s multi-client lobbyist Bill Jackson, Senator John Cherry and legislative director Katie Olkowski. We finished the day with a tour of the capital and were lucky enough to see the House of Representatives in session. Learning more about the policy side of conservation was a confusing, but also eye-opening experience.

The 3rd and final day focused on skill-building and assisting MUCC camp staff in completing much-needed tasks on the property to help prepare for camp to start on the 19th. Overall, I thought the experience was great and was much needed for us trying to build our conservation foundations.