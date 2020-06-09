On the Water has a packed 2020 field season! We did not have any events in April, May, and June due to COVID-19, but we are back for the rest of summer and fall for a variety of events all around the state of Michigan! During this current time please remember to remain safe, practice good hygiene and social distancing.

MUCC’s On the Water 2020 field season is starting July 11 at 9 am On the Water will be helping clean up the Saginaw Bay at Bay City State Park!

On July 11 2020 starting at 9 am we will meet in the shelter closest to the Bay City State Park Visitors Center and proceed to the worksite. Individual lunches will be provided by MUCC at noon and volunteers will receive a reusable water bottle and stickers to take home at the end of the event! Personal protective gear such as reusable gloves, buckets, trash bags, sunscreen, bug spray, trash grabbers, and waders will be provided on a first come first serve basis. There will be a water station so please remember to bring your own reusable water bottle!

Volunteers are encouraged to abide by the current guidelines established by the CDC and the State of Michigan when it comes to addressing COVID-19. Please visit the CDC website and the most recent Michigan executive order for more details. MUCC’s On the Water will be taking proper precautions mandated by the State of Michigan at these future events.

All are welcome to join us for a great day of volunteering to help improve your local habitat. Please contact Emma Nehan at enehan@mucc.org if you have any questions.

Below are all of the On the Water events that are planned for the 2020 field season, we hope to see you out there!

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

MUSKEGON RIVER CLEAN-UP IN NEWAYGO COUNTY: MID-SEPTEMBER

LITTLE RIVER BAND OF OTTAWA INDIANS RIVER CLEAN-UP: MID-SEPTEMBER BAY MILLS WATERSHED CLEAN-UP: POSTPONED FROM JUNE TO SEPTEMBER DUE TO COVID-19



OCTOBER

KRAZY FOR THE KAZOO: OCTOBER 3

On the Water(OTW) is MUCC’s volunteer watershed habitat improvement program. It was recently launched spring of 2019 and is fully funded by the Consumers Energy Foundation. OTW wants to have a positive impact on freshwater and habitats throughout the state and to connect and engage Michigan residents to their natural resources by highlighting and educating the importance of freshwater.

MUCC’s On the Water’s funding from Consumers Energy’s Planet grant comes to an end this September. If you like what OTW is creating and want this program to continue please let us know! OTW unquestionably wants to advance as a program, connect and form partnerships that improve watersheds around the state of Michigan, but we can’t do this without your support.