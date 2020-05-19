Due to recent announcements and the public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, all On the Water (OTW) volunteer events have been canceled or rescheduled for the month of June.

This includes all OTW events such as the Dodge Park Invasive Species Removal event on June 6 and the Bay Mills Watershed Clean-up on June 26. All of the educational events that OTW was going to be part of have also been canceled. There is a possibility that there will be continued event cancellations into the summer, depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time. Some of the canceled OTW events do have the potential to be rescheduled if public health regulations permit in the future.

For more On The Water updates please visit the mucc.org/on-the-water, MUCC’s Facebook page, or contact Emma Nehan at enehan@mucc.org. We apologize for any inconvenience and will hopefully be able to reschedule these events in the near future. The safety of our volunteers is our main priority, and thank you for your patience and understanding in these uncertain times.

MUCC’s On the Water’s funding from Consumers Energy’s Planet grant comes to an end this September. If you like what OTW is creating and want this program to continue please let us know! OTW unquestionably wants to advance as a program, connect and form partnerships that improve watersheds around the state of Michigan, but we can’t do this without your support.