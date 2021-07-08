MUCC’s OTG Gearing Up for a Busy Summer and Fall Habitat Improvement Event Season

Volunteer for wildlife with MUCC’s award-winning On the Ground (OTG) wildlife habitat improvement program. Founded in 2013, more than 3,200 Michiganders have volunteered for the wildlife and lands they love at habitat projects hosted across the state. A free lunch and OTG volunteer appreciation gift is given to every registered volunteer.

In late summer and fall, we will be restoring prairie habitat with the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings (9/11), planting native trees and shrubs on public land in Menominee County (9/18), planting native trees and shrubs on public land in Frederic with the National Wild Turkey Federation (10/02), planting native wildflowers at Petersburg State Game Area with The Nature Conservancy (10/09) and planting trees on public land in Kalkaska (10/16). Please visit the OTG website or MUCC’s social media for updates about the program and details regarding upcoming wildlife habitat events.

Please note that not all of these events are currently open for registration, but all events listed above will be open for registration by the end of August 2021. Events currently open for registration are listed below.

For more event details and to register for upcoming events, please visit www.mucc.org/on-the-ground or contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org.